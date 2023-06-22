Man arrested after throwing objects, running in traffic near Pattullo Bridge: police

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the moments leading up to an arrest near the Pattullo Bridge to come forward.

The New Westminster Police Department said an officer was responding to a vehicle collision at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, when he noticed a man running in and out of traffic under the Pattullo Bridge on Columbia Street.

The officer blocked traffic in the area and eventually arrested the man.

“Initially, the man did not comply and was throwing objects until additional officers arrived on scene, at which time he was safely taken into custody,” NWPD said in a news release Wednesday, adding that criminal charges are being considered.

“We want to get a more complete understanding of what occurred,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. “We’re asking anyone who saw this incident to please reach out to us.”

The NWPD can be reached at 604-525-5411.