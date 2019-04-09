Man arrested after Richmond incident involving heavily armed police
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 5:52PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 9, 2019 7:11PM PDT
A man has been taken into custody in Richmond after a police incident involving emergency response personnel and an RCMP helicopter.
It happened in the 3000 block of Ketcheson Road Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the arrest was in connection with a road rage case in Langley.
A number of streets were blocked off in the area for several hours.