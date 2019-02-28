

Jordan Jiang , CTV Vancouver





Heavily armed police descended on a Maple Ridge neighbourhood Wednesday after receiving a potentially bogus 911 call.

RCMP Insp. Dale Carr said officers responded to reports of a robbery and shooting at a home on 243 Street near 112 Avenue.

The neighbourhood was locked down, and some residences were evacuated – but police ultimately found no evidence either a robbery or shooting had occurred.

"We've determined that there is nobody that requires medical care, and it appears at this time there was no shooting or any robbery at all," Carr said.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was involved the response, helping to execute what Carr described as a "very controlled tactical approach" to reports of serious crimes.

Carr said the 911 call came from inside the home, and one person of interest was taken into custody overnight as police investigate whether the incident warrants a public mischief charge.

"We're interested in talking to him about how we arrived at a call to this residence," Carr said. "We're certainly interested in why we're here when there wasn't a robbery or any sort of shooting."