    Man arrested after police seize $150K in stolen Lego, Jellycat toys in Metro Vancouver

    The stolen toys included dozens of Lego sets and Jellycat stuffed animals, with more than 1,000 items seized in all, according to a Richmond RCMP release Thursday.
    A 46-year-old man has been arrested after police found more than $150,000 worth of stolen toys and clothing during a search of a property in Richmond, B.C., according to Mounties.

    The stolen toys included dozens of Lego sets and Jellycat stuffed animals, with more than 1,000 items seized in all, according to a Richmond RCMP release Thursday.

    The cache was seized when investigators executed a search warrant at a residential property in the city's Steveston neighbourhood on Feb. 29, police said.

    The officers were acting on tips received from the public about the potential sale of stolen items that were advertised on Facebook Marketplace, according to police.

    "There are many enthusiasts from both the Lego and Jellycat communities that are guided by ethical and lawful guidelines. We wish to thank those enthusiasts as well as the other concerned members of the community who assisted us in this investigation," Richmond RCMP Sgt. Russel Yugai said in the release.

    "This investigation sheds light on some dark corners of the retail theft sector – including the popularity and the resale value of such items and where such items end up," he added.

    The suspect, who is from Richmond, was released pending a court appearance, police said.

