VANCOUVER – Residents of a West End apartment building are concerned for their safety after they say someone broke into storage lockers and pointed a weapon at them.

Vancouver police say at about 4 p.m. Sunday, someone was arrested for pointing a firearm at people inside the building's lobby.

One resident – who asked to remain anonymous because of safety concerns – says the man had been trying to break into the building's storage lockers. When he confronted them with his wife, he says a man took out a gun and pointed it at her.

"He pointed to my wife's face, we raised the hands up and the guy went to leave from the building," the resident told CTV News Vancouver, who says his wife is now in shock.

The resident said police had nearby streets blocked off for filming and he went to tell an officer what had happened.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old Surrey resident, David Sean, for multiple offences related to Sunday's incident. He has been taken into custody until Nov. 19 for nine separate charges, which includes pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm.

Police did not indicate if there were other people involved.