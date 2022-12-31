Man arrested after multiple women sprayed with 'unknown chemical liquid' in downtown Victoria

Police in Victoria have arrested a suspect after a series of assaults in the city's downtown core where women reported having "an unknown liquid sprayed or splashed on their legs."

According to a news release from the Victoria Police Department Saturday, the first two of these incidents were reported in late-November, prompting an initial appeal for information.

"These women reported feeling burning sensations and skin irritation after a hot-feeling liquid was splashed on their legs. Since these initial reports, there have been additional similar incidents," the statement says.

The most recent report came this Thursday after a group of women walking in the 1100-block of Government Street.

"The victims reported that the liquid had damaged their nylons and caused a burning sensation on their skin," the statement from authorities continues. The statement from police describes the substance as an "unknown chemical liquid" but does not provide further detail.

An arrest was made on Friday but no charges have been approved and the identity of the suspect has not been released.

As the investigation proceeds, the VicPD is seeking any additional victims or witnesses of similar assaults who have not yet spoken to police.