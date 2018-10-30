

CTV Vancouver





A tense police standoff that unfolded Monday night near the Cloverdale Fairgrounds ended with the arrest of a potentially armed suspect.

The incident began around 8 p.m., when a concerned citizen called Surrey RCMP to a home at 60th Avenue and 176th Street.

"(The caller) observed what they believed to be a person with some type of weapon inside a residence," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

The call triggered a massive police response involving Emergency Response Team members and two armoured vehicles. Authorities closed off the intersection to the public, and used a loudspeaker and flashbangs during the standoff.

Neighbours told CTV News they were spooked by the massive police presence in the area.

"We are scared, especially my grandson and my wife," said Corlito Urbano, who reported hearing two loud "boom" noises at one point.

Officers were eventually able to coax a man outside the home, where they arrested him.

Few other details have been confirmed, including whether any weapons were located at the home. Surrey RCMP said officers are executing a search warrant at the property Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott