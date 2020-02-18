VANCOUVER -- Police have arrested a man who alleged barricaded himself inside a Richmond, B.C. Walmart while armed with some kind of weapon.

Authorities said the incident started around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when they received a report of an armed man inside the Walmart at Alderbridge Way and Garden City Road.

Staff and customers evacuated the store, and Richmond RCMP said the suspect barricaded himself inside for about an hour.

Officers have since taken one man into custody, and people were allowed to head back inside the Walmart.

Richmond RCMP has not said what type of weapon the suspect was allegedly carrying or what charges he could face.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure