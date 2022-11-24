Man arrested after assaulting senior, attempting carjacking in B.C.

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting an 81-year-old woman and attempting to steal her vehicle in Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday.

In a news release, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the incident unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of 58 Avenue.

According to Mounties, the victim was loading items into her vehicle when an unknown man allegedly pushed her out of the way and got into her vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

"The victim called out for help and two people nearby came to her aid and confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot," Const. Chris Terleski said in the release.

"The witnesses continued to follow the man and directed the responding frontline officers to the suspect's location, where he was arrested."

The suspect, a 49-year-old Ontario man, remains in custody pending further investigation.

"A heartfelt thank you goes out to the individuals who came to the assistance of the victim and assisted our officers in apprehending the person responsible for this despicable act," said Terleski.

Terleski added that while the victim was not physically injured, she was "certainly impacted" by the incident.