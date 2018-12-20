

CTV Vancouver





Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who was allegedly threatening people with a knife in downtown Vancouver Thursday morning.

Authorities said they found the armed suspect near Hastings and Seymour streets after receiving several 911 calls from the area.

Witnesses told CTV News the man appeared to be on drugs, and refused to listen to police after they arrived on the scene.

"I think he was high because he was screaming and he was lying down on the floor," said Bianca Alves.

Police eventually used a Taser and several bean bag rounds to take the man into custody.

The suspect, a young Surrey resident, was taken to hospital for undisclosed injuries. Police said they expect he'll face charges once he's released.

One woman was found suffering a minor injury at the scene, but authorities said she refused treatment and left on her own.