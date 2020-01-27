VANCOUVER -- A 30-year-old Maple Ridge, B.C., man has been arrested for assault and mischief after video circulated on social media appeared to show him jumping on a moving car.

The video, posted Saturday, shows someone standing on the hood of a grey Mazda at the intersection of Dewdney Trunk Road and 210 Street.

The car is trying to turn right at the intersection, and the person can be seen jumping from the hood onto the vehicle's roof.

Mounties said they received multiple complaints about the incident on Jan. 25, which led them to identify a female driver and a male suspect. The two knew each other, and the man is known to police.

"This incident was shared on social media before police received the video evidence, which caused much speculation," said Const. Julie Klaussner in a news release. "We understand in this day and age the allure of social media but we want to remind the public that, these are real people.

"Please consider the perspective of the victim and the fact that what you share, or when you share, may have an impact on the investigational outcome. There is always more to the before, during and after of an incident and not just a short video clip you see on social media."

Mounties said the man is set to appear in provincial court Monday.