Man arrested after allegedly driving intoxicated, assaulting officers: Port Moody police

Police in Port Moody say they arrested a man and are recommending charges against him after he allegedly drove while intoxicated and assaulted officers.

The Port Moody Police Department said in a news release Friday officers pulled a driver over at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to check his sobriety. Police said the driver willingly gave a sample into a screening device, which showed he exceeded the legal limit. As a result, he was handed a 90-day driving prohibition.

Then, police said, the driver "became hostile and belligerent." He was arrested for intoxication in a public place, during which he allegedly "assaulted officers, resisted arrest and attempted to disarm one of the officers of their sidearm."

The man remains in custody and police are recommending charges including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

"These officers controlled the subject while keeping themselves and the public safe," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident and it is fortunate the matter was safely resolved."