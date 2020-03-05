VANCOUVER -- Police have recommended charges against a 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a teenager near the Vancouver seawall Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they responded a report of someone "chasing people with a knife" in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood at around 7 p.m.

An 18-year-old was stabbed but suffered only minor injuries. Police said the teenager was out taking pictures with friends near Coopers Park when a man of no fixed addressed confronted them.

Officers managed to arrest a suspect, and said he remained in custody Thursday afternoon.

"We are very lucky that no one sustained serious injuries, including our officers," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a news release. "The man resisted arrest, and several tactical resources were used to protect the public and take him into custody."

Authorities have recommended counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, failure to comply with a release order and obstructing a peace officer against the unnamed suspect.