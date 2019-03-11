

CTV Vancouver





There were some tense moments in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood Sunday evening as armed police worked to apprehend a suspect.

Officers were called to the area of Abernathy Way and 230th Street at around 6:30 p.m. for an undisclosed police incident, and told some residents to leave home as the situation was unfolding.

People could be seen running away from a townhouse complex in the area.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area before moving in with help from a canine unit. They later emerged with a man in handcuffs.

The RCMP has not responded to requests for comment on what led up to the incident, or whether anyone is facing charges.