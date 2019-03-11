Man apprehended after police incident in Maple Ridge
Armed officers respond to an undisclosed police incident in Maple Ridge on March 10, 2019.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 10:29AM PDT
There were some tense moments in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood Sunday evening as armed police worked to apprehend a suspect.
Officers were called to the area of Abernathy Way and 230th Street at around 6:30 p.m. for an undisclosed police incident, and told some residents to leave home as the situation was unfolding.
People could be seen running away from a townhouse complex in the area.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area before moving in with help from a canine unit. They later emerged with a man in handcuffs.
The RCMP has not responded to requests for comment on what led up to the incident, or whether anyone is facing charges.