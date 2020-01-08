VANCOUVER -- A Bella Coola, B.C. man who has spent more than 30 years in jail for a crime he says he didn’t commit is going to be released on bail before an appeal of his case is heard.

Judge Elizabeth Bennett announced she would be releasing Phillip Tallio on bail at hearing held Wednesday in the Court of Appeal in Vancouver. Bennett said she will deliver her reasons Thursday.

Tallio was 17 years old when he pleaded guilty to the murder of a 22-month-old child in 1983. The little girl had been sexually assaulted and smothered. Tallio is now 54, and has steadfastly maintained his innocence, in spite of his plea.

UBC law students with the Innocence Project took up the case in 2009, and found DNA evidence still stored at BC Children’s Hospital. Testing found while some of the samples could belong to Tallio, they could also belong to someone who shared similar DNA, such as a relative.

His appeal of the conviction is set to be heard in March, April, and June. If that conviction is overturned, Tallio could become the longest-serving wrongfully convicted person in Canadian history.

A lawyer for the child’s mother told CTV News Vancouver the family has concerns about his release, and added the process has been very difficult for them.

Tallio’s lawyers originally applied for bail last July. The court denied that application in August.