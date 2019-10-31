

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Update: Late Thursday afternoon, RCMP confirmed the two missing people they sent a public notice about earlier in the day had been found.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. The original story follows.

VANCOUVER - Mounties in British Columbia's Interior are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man and woman.

Catherine Gibbons, 22, was last heard from on Oct. 24 and was reported missing to Columbia Valley RCMP on Oct. 30. On Thursday, police said they have identified a man who may have been camping with her and is also missing.

The missing man is Damon Brodeur, 24, and police said they are concerned for the health and well-being of both him and Gibbons.

"At this time, we do not believe that foul play is involved," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP's Southeast District, in a news release.

Police describe Gibbons as a white woman with red hair. She stands 5'2" tall and weighs roughly 111 pounds.

Police said she often goes camping in her "distinctive" silver 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, which has a "bull bar" on the front and a luggage container on the roof. The vehicle bears Ontario licence plate CFLJ955.

Brodeur is a white man with brown hair, who stands 5'10" and weighs 155 pounds, according to RCMP.

Both the Columbia Valley and Kimberley RCMP detachments are searching for the pair in the backcountry, as are local search and rescue crews.

Anyone with additional information about Gibbons and Brodeur is asked to contact their local police, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to provide tips anonymously.