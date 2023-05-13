Man and woman facing murder charges for March homicide in Maple Ridge

Kimberley Buitenweg and Joseph McWilliams of Maple Ridge, who were arrested in relation to a March homicide. (IHIT) Kimberley Buitenweg and Joseph McWilliams of Maple Ridge, who were arrested in relation to a March homicide. (IHIT)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener