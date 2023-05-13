Man and woman facing murder charges for March homicide in Maple Ridge

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - A man and a woman from Maple Ridge, B.C., are both facing murder charges related to the death of a local man in early March.

The province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 33-year-old Kimberley Buitenweg and 44-year-old Joseph McWilliam were arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Surinderjit “Jack” Singh.

It says Singh, 55, was found dead in the Metro Vancouver suburb on the morning of March 4.

Police say the BC Coroners Service deemed the death suspicious and IHIT was brought in to handle the case.

They provided no details on what, if any, relationship existed between the victim and the accused.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says investigators want to hear from anyone who may have had recent contact with the pair as the team continues the probe into Singh's death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.