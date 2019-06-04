

Mounties in Surrey say two people are in custody following a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday that allegedly involved a stolen car.

In a statement released later in the day, investigators said the vehicle in question collided with three others in what police are describing as an attempt to flee at around 2:30 p.m.

According to the RCMP, an officer responding to an unrelated case had his emergency lights and siren activated as he drove south on King George Boulevard.

"As the officer approached the intersection at 96 Avenue, a stolen vehicle ran a red light and collided with vehicles in traffic on eastbound 96," the statement read. "The officer was unaware of the stolen vehicle until the incident unfolded."

A man and a woman who police allege ran from the scene were both arrested and remain in custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information that could advance the case is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.