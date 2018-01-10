

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating an armed home invasion at a licensed marijuana grow-op in Abbotsford, B.C. early Wednesday morning.

A man and his 17-year-old son were sleeping at the Windsor Street property when three armed robbers forced their way inside and tied them up.

Fortunately, the family didn't suffer any physical injuries, but police said the masked suspects made off with their pickup truck and an undisclosed amount of pot.

The victims were eventually able to free themselves and call police for help at about 4:30 a.m.

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating, and has asked anyone who sees the stolen pickup, described as a white 2011 Ford F350 with licence plate LS 9325, to contact them.