Man and his dog killed in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Police investigate a crash that killed a man and his dog and put two other people in hospital Tuesday night.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 8:37AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 8:40AM PDT
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed a man and his dog in Maple Ridge Tuesday night.
Another two drivers were also taken to hospital after four vehicles crashed near the intersection of Golden Ears Way and 203 Street at around 7:30 p.m.
Police said those drivers suffered serious injuries.
The man who was killed is a Pitt Meadows resident who was in his 30s, the BC Coroners Service confirmed Wednesday. His name is not being released for privacy reasons.
Police are still working to determine what caused the terrible crash. RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk told CTV News the circumstances make it a "complex, difficult and tragic" investigation.
So far, no potential factors have been ruled out, including alcohol, drugs, speed and road conditions.
Police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicles involved before the crash, which included a black pickup truck.
With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim
