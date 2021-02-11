VANCOUVER -- RCMP now say approximately 50 people were involved in the deadly multi-vehicle pile-up on the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday morning.

The crash killed a South Okanagan man in his 40s as well as his dog.

Five people were taken to hospital with what RCMP describe as “significant injuries” however, only one remains in hospital with broken bones. RCMP say that person is expected to recover.

According to Fraser Valley Traffic Services, the incident began with a report of a semi truck stopped in the northbound lanes of Highway 5 in the S-curves.

“An officer from FVTS responded and came upon the scene to find that during the time it took him to get there, a pickup truck had collided into the rear of stopped semi truck,” RCMP say in a news release.

“The road conditions in the area of the collision were treacherous and caught many unaware which resulted in a cascading, chain-reaction collision involving at least two dozen vehicles, including passenger vehicles, semi trucks, and a bus.”

An officer from FVTS approaching the scene also collided with a concrete barrier.

“The police car was then hit from behind by a jack-knifed semi-truck that was not able to stop, injuring the police officer who watched through his rear-view mirror as he was about to be hit,” says the statement from police.

RCMP confirm severe road and weather conditions contributed significantly to the crash.

“Speed relative to conditions also played a factor, and police would like to remind motorists to drive according to the road and weather conditions,” RCMP say.

“In this collision, slower speeds may not have prevented collisions due to the highway being glare ice, but slower speeds may have reduced injury. A number of rescue vehicles, including tow trucks and a B.C. ambulance were also involved in minor crashes as they arrived at the scene to render assistance,” reads the statement.

Alberta truck driver Mitchelle Danilak describes the road conditions as “atrocious” at the time of the accidents.

He told CTV Wednesday that he stopped his truck after coming upon the initial accident scene, but things would get much worse as more vehicles piled up.

“There was a tractor trailer that came down the hill way too fast...and hit the guard rail. And the police officer hit the guard rail and everybody just piled into each other. Just screeching tires, broken glass, the twisting of metal. It’s a sound I won’t forget,” Danilak said.

Ebus operations manager, Glen Desjardine says one of his company's buses was en route from Vancouver to the B.C. Interior at the time.

He says the driver had reduced his speed and safely stopped before the accident scene but then “a fully loaded transport truck came around the corner and ultimately rear-ended our parked motorcoach.”

Fortunately, no one on the bus was injured. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.

“When the impact occurred, it jarred our vehicle forward and he was able to steer it in a safe direction,” said Desjardine.

He believes if the bus had not been there, the truck would’ve barrelled into many other vehicles, causing many more injuries.

Desjardine says the accident occurred on a notorious stretch of highway.

“It’s got a very sweeping, steep corner. Especially this time of year, it never sees any sunlight," he said.

"I think the ministry of transportation should take a look at that. i think highway maintenance should be focusing on that section.”