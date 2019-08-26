

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A man in his 40s and his dog are both injured after going on a hike at the Swan Falls Trail near Buntzen Lake Sunday night according to Bob Hetherington, search manager of Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

Hetherington said that they got the call at 5 p.m. from Coquitlam RCMP stating that a man had “injured his back trying to help his dog that had fallen down approximately 15 feet off a small bluff - he injured himself, and he is unable to move, and the dog is unable to move.”

Coquitlam Search and Rescue sent five members up to the junction of Swan Falls Trail and Dilly Dally Loop.

Coquitlam SAR has been activated for the rescue of a hiker and his dog on the Swan Falls trail near Buntzen Lake — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) August 26, 2019

"The terrain is treacherous, it is extremely steep and if it was moist out it would be very slippery," Hetherington said.

The plan is to send a crew up to the man and his dog to assess the situation. Once the team reaches him they will, “keep the man comfortable and the dog with food and water,” Hetherington said.

According to Hetherington, he said that the plan is to get a helicopter out first thing in the morning, and extract the man and his dog from the area he was in.

“This individual did the right thing, he called for help, and that’s what we want people to do. He also left a plan of where he was going, and his wife had that, and contacted us when we got his co-ordinates, so we knew exactly where he was, so that limits the huge search area down to a smaller area," Hetherington said.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue are encouraging people to take essential items with them on hikes.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when information becomes available.