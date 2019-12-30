VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a troubling report that a man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Chilliwack this month.

Authorities said the child was in the 8200 block of Eagle Landing Parkway when someone allegedly approached her, "offered a sexual proposal" and then touched her inappropriately on the night of Dec. 20.

"Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran into a business," Cpl. Mike Rail said in a news release.

Police were called to the scene but were unable to find the culprit.

The suspect is described as white man in his mid-20s who is about 5'11" tall. He was wearing a long-sleeved red shirt at the time of the incident.

Rail said investigators haven't linked the alleged assault to any others in the city, but that it's still concerning and warrants a family conversation.

"We encourage parents to review stranger danger safety tips with their children," he said.

Police asked anyone with information on what happened to call the Chilliwack RCMP detachment at 604-792-4611. People who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.