VANCOUVER -- New Westminster police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of exposing himself to a woman Monday.

Police say the woman called them around 1:45 p.m. to report an unknown man had exposed his genitals to her while she was walking along 10th Street near 4th Avenue.

She described the man as having a slim build, dark complexion and standing about 5'6" to 5'9". He was about 25 to 35 years old and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

The woman told police she was concerned for children playing in Moody Park, which is only a few blocks away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.​