

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after reportedly falling off a balcony in Maple Ridge Thursday night.

The incident happened at a home on 238 Street near 130 Avenue around 11 p.m. It appeared the man may have fallen between 10 and 20 feet off a balcony.

A BC Ambulance Service crew rushed the man from the scene to an awaiting air ambulance at Yennadon Elementary School.

Few details are known about what happened, but BC Emergency Health Services confirmed the call was for a patient falling off a balcony.

That person was transported to hospital in critical condition, BC EHS said.

RCMP have provided few details on what happened, but said in a tweet that the incident was not criminal or workplace-related.

They described the call as medical, and said no other details would be released from police.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.