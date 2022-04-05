Man accused of targeting Richmond home for arson twice facing 10 charges

A man who allegedly tried to set fire to the same Richmond home twice – once using a Molotov cocktail – has been arrested and charged.

The Richmond RCMP say they were first called to a home on Auburn Drive when someone set fire to the garage door on March 29. The man who lived there was able to put the fire out, and police say there was “minimal damage to the residence.”

Two days later, the same man called the police when he found a Molotov cocktail inside the home.

“Fortunately it had failed to ignite,” says a statement from police.

Maximino Dauz has been charged with 10 offences including arson, arson causing property damage and mischief endangering life. He is being held in jail. << CP style tweaks

“Fortunately, no one was injured but the sheer lack of regard for human life and wanton destruction of property in these alleged offences is frightening," said Insp. Michael Cohee in a news release.

Police are asking any witnesses or others with information to call (604) 278-1212.