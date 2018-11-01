A suspect in a bizarre incident caught on camera at a New Westminster, B.C. Tim Hortons was arrested earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Alan Sam Deguillame was arrested in Powell River on Oct. 15, and has been released on bail. He is due to appear in court again on Nov. 21, Sgt. Jeff Scott confirmed in an email to CTVNews.ca.

The 28-year-old is facing two counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000 in connection with an incident that occurred this summer.

His arrest about 190 kilometres from the crime scene came a little over a month after a dramatic outburst allegedly triggered by an "incorrect" coffee order.

Witnesses told police a man had ordered an Iced Capp, but when he got it, he claimed the order was wrong. Officers said the man then began insulting staff members and – as seen on surveillance camera footage – eventually poured his drink out on the counter. In the video, the man can also be seen shoving a register off the counter.

It is alleged that at some point during the incident, he kicked and punched another customer who had tried to intervene. The assault is not seen in the video released by police.

"It is concerning that someone can become that irate over an apparently incorrect order, but thankfully nobody was seriously injured," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement at the time.