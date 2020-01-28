VANCOUVER -- The trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of a Vancouver couple resumed Tuesday with his defence lawyer arguing Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

Richard Jones and Dianna Mah-Jones were found dead in their Marpole home on Sept. 27, 2017. Kam has pleaded not guilty.

The case hasn't been in court since October, when Kam's lawyer, Glen Orris, requested time so that his client's mental state could be assessed.

Orris told the court Tuesday the mental disorder resulted in Kam believing or thinking he was not functioning in the real world, but in a fictional world that he understood was a video game, and "within the game he obviously attacked and killed Mr. and Mrs. Jones."

Orris said he intends to argue Kam did not appreciate the consequences of his actions. He added Kam was spending 10 to 15 hours a day gaming, and reading fantasy comics.

Orris said Kam will take the stand and will talk about what he remembers about what happened in the couple's home on Sept. 26, 2017: the day before their bodies were found.

Orris argues the evidence will show there was no motive, and that Kam had no prior connection to the couple, and added he also intends to challenge the Crown's argument that there was planning and deliberation involved.

During the trial, video was played showing someone buying a hatchet, gardening gloves, and a baseball hat at Canadian Tire two weeks before the killings. The Crown has argued those items were purchased specifically to kill someone.

This is a developing story. More information to come.