PENTICTON, B.C. -- A man who police say was responsible for a car-jacking crime spree in Penticton, B.C., faces more than a dozen new charges to go with 11 additional allegations laid after his arrest in September.

Police allege 36-year-old Jesse Shawcross flagged down two vehicles on a Penticton street last September and threatened to use a firearm against the drivers before he made off with one the vehicles.

Days later, police say he was believed to have stolen a truck in Oliver, B.C., and his attempted escape through a parking lot damaged numerous parked cars.

He was arrested then, charged with 11 offences and kept in custody.

RCMP say in a news release issued Thursday that an additional 13 charges have been laid against Shawcross, including two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Const. James Grandy says the evidence linking the man to the car-jacking was only recently confirmed and the added charges were laid on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.