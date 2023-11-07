Man accused of B.C. Mountie's murder makes court appearance

The man accused of killing a B.C. RCMP officer was in court Tuesday, where the case was adjourned until next year.

Nicholas Bellemare, a 25-year-old Coquitlam man, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

He made a brief appearance by video and his next court date was set for Jan. 16, 2024.

O'Brien was killed and another officer was shot when police were executing a search warrant related to a drug investigation originating in Maple Ridge in September, according to homicide investigators.

Bellemare was also shot and wounded during the incident, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to investigate the actions of police.

First-degree murder is the charge applied to all killings of peace officers under the Criminal Code, regardless of whether the accused's actions were premeditated.