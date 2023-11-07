VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man accused of B.C. Mountie's murder makes court appearance

    The man accused of killing a B.C. RCMP officer was in court Tuesday, where the case was adjourned until next year.

    Nicholas Bellemare, a 25-year-old Coquitlam man, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

    He made a brief appearance by video and his next court date was set for Jan. 16, 2024.

    O'Brien was killed and another officer was shot when police were executing a search warrant related to a drug investigation originating in Maple Ridge in September, according to homicide investigators.

    Bellemare was also shot and wounded during the incident, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to investigate the actions of police.

    First-degree murder is the charge applied to all killings of peace officers under the Criminal Code, regardless of whether the accused's actions were premeditated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News