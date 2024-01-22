Man, 54, and pets dead after overnight fire in Surrey

A 54-year-old man and two pets are dead after an early morning fire in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.

Firefighters responded to a residence above a business in the 13400 block of 71A Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

Ben Dirksen, assistant deputy chief of the Surrey Fire Service, says heavy smoke was visible from the building when fire crews arrived.

Upon entry to the unit, the man was found on the floor of the suite and transferred to the care of paramedics, however he succumbed to his injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim," Dirksen said.

Eleven fire vehicles and 24 firefighters responded to the overnight fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but the Surrey RCMP say the fire is not considered suspicious.

Surrey firefighters are reminding residents to check their smoke detectors regularly. Whether or not there was a working smoke detector in the unit where the man and animals died is part of the fire investigation, Dirksen said.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.