RCMP are investigating after a father from Victoria died at a trampoline park in Richmond Saturday.

Police say the 46-year-old was performing a series of acrobatic manoeuvres before a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest.

Identified on social media by family and friends as Jay Greenwood, the victim was visiting Extreme Air Park on Triangle Road with his two children.

The facility said in a statement posted on the front door that it is devastated over the death and that customer safety is its highest priority.

One woman claiming to be his sister posted a photo of Greenwood and his daughter, saying her brother just died.

Greenwood’s friend Dwight Fengstad wrote he died doing what he loves—spending time with his daughters.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.