VANCOUVER -- The holiday season is often filled with social gatherings and can be a trigger for those struggling with sobriety.

That's why Jessica Jeboult started "A Sober Girls Guide," to help those who are in recovery or simply those who choose not to drink.

Jeboult said she started the blog, which has now been turned into a podcast, when she was finding it difficult to abstain from alcohol.

"I had struggled with drugs and alcohol for about 10 years and I knew there had to be a better way," she told CTV News.

She created the blog as a safe space for other women who are on the same sober journey.

Christina Lindvay discovered the Sober Girls Guide on social media, adding it's helped her stay on track.

"Just kind of seeing there are people out there making sober look cool, and it's not this drab thing or something you should be ashamed about," she said.

She said she made the decision to quit alcohol when she realized she was using it as a crutch to feel more confident in social situations.

"What a disservice that did to me of not being able to go out and make my own fun and not feel like I could do these big things," she said.

As Lindvay nears her first "sober-versary," she said she will use it as motivation to have a dry holiday season.

Kaitlyn Stewart, the bar manager at Royal Dinette, said more people are demanding "mocktails" and there are more options for customers who want an alcohol-free beverage.

"If you want to take on the sober lifestyle, there are lots of places now where you can go now where you won't feel alienated for your choices," she said.

Jeboult said having a support network is especially necessary during this time of year.

"Honestly the holidays are a huge trigger: it's all about family and the stress and excitement -- and your family, they know you, they know how to push your buttons," she said.

Her tip for those who want to stay sober or are "sober curious" is to take a break from alcohol.

"I started with 30 days and it was long enough where it wasn't forever and I wasn't making this concrete decision, because that's scary in itself," she said.

She said ditching alcohol will allow people to sleep better, be more present in the moment and keep the bank account healthy.