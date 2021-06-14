VANCOUVER -- From celebrities, to professional makeup artists, to bloggers, ICONIC London has fans and followers around the globe.

ICONIC London Beauty Expert, John-Paul Ricchio, joined CTV Morning Live from the Bisha Hotel in Toronto, to share the ICONIC London Line.

During his visit, Ricchio announced the exclusive launch of the brand new ICONIC radiance booster at Sephora Canada.

These were his everyday make-up must haves:

ICONIC London Radiance Complexion Booster: This lightweight product is available in 10 sheer versatile shades. It provides skin tint with radiance and can be layered for a luminous under-glow.

ICONIC London Prep Set Glow Hydrating Spray: This refreshing mist hydrates, refreshes and illuminates the skin.

ICONIC London Illuminator: Provides a radiant look to the skin with a super concentrated shimmer pigment.

ICONIC London Sheer Cream Blush: Provides an instant healthy glow and comes in six shades.

ICONIC London Sheer Bronze: An oil-free liquid bronzer that can give a soft look of warmth or be built up for a sunkissed look.

ICONIC London Face Ombre Original: A bundle of the ICONIC London Illuminator, ICONIC London Sheer Blush and the ICONIC London Sheer Bronze.

ICONIC London Brow Silk and Brush Bundle: Creates a lifted, feathered effect for fuller looking brows.

ICONIC Lustre Lip Oil: Leaves the lips feeling moisturized with ultra-sheer colour.

Ricchio announced on the show an exciting opportunity for CTV Morning Live Vancouver viewers.

On the CTV Morning Live Instagram page, viewers can enter to win the ultimate ICONIC London prize pack.

The approximate value is $400 and the contest closes on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

Check out the full video featuring John-Paul Ricchio for make-up tips and a detailed how-to on creating the ICONIC London Ombre look.

John-Paul Ricchio

ICONIC London