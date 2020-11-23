VANCOUVER -- The holiday shopping season is underway, and Nordstrom wants to make the season merry.

It's placed a lot of attention and thoughtfulness on the level of service available for customers especially when it comes to safety.

The Nordstrom shopping experience is available both in person and online.

Complimentary gift wrap is available in-store and for curbside pickup.

The store even has exciting events lined up through the season, like virtual chats with Santa Claus.

On CTV Morning Live, style expert Erica Wark joined the show to share some of her favourite Nordstrom finds in a variety of price points.

For those that need a little more guidance, they can connect with a Nordstrom gifting expert either virtually or in-store.

With so many options available, shoppers will want to get started on their wishlists.

Wishlists can be created and shared online.

