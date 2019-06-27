

Shawn Foss, CTV News Vancouver





Make-A-Wish's sixth annual "Rope For Hope" event took place in Vancouver on Thursday, one of 12 such events scheduled across Canada this summer.

About 40 participants rappelled 36 storeys off of the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Burrard Street to raise funds for the cause. Each participant was required to raise a minimum of $1,500 just to register for the event.

One participant said he travelled from Ontario to take part. He has personally raised more than $25,000 since the event first launched in 2012.

Daria Erick is a third-year participant.

"It's really important to me," she said. "It's in honour of my good friend who passed away of a brain tumour when he was 17 years old, so it's really something for me to keep his memory alive for his family and friends. It's just such a good cause."

The event is one of the foundation's biggest fundraising campaigns, with a goal of raising $1 million. So far, participants have reached $690,000.

Those interested in donating to the local event can visit vancouver.ropeforhope.ca until Oct. 1.