As scandals have continued to wound the image of the international Catholic Church, a new poll shows the majority of Canadians, Catholic or otherwise, have lost some faith in the organization’s handling of the ongoing clerical sex abuse issue.

According to pollster Angus Reid Institute, 78 per cent of Canadians polled believe the Catholic Church has handled the sex abuse scandal poorly or very poorly.

About half of those who responded and consider themselves practicing Catholics believe the church has handled the abuse scandal poorly, and “Occasional Catholics” were two-thirds in agreement with the former group.

It's even higher amongst former Catholics, with 93 per cent of those polled say they believe the scandal has been poorly handled.

Alarmingly, the study found that one-in-three practicing Catholics have had clerical sex abuse problems in their local church communities over the years, and nearly half of that group said the problem was not “adequately addressed.”

More than half of practicing Catholics who responded to the survey said the church’s efforts to address the sexual abuse scandal had been “effective,” compared to just 23 per cent of Canadians overall.

However, overall views on religion in Canada are largely unchanged since the last Angus Reid poll was completed in 2015, including non-Catholics’ opinion of the Roman Catholic Church.

When polled about the nine religious groups used in the survey (Protestants, Jews, Buddhists, Roman Catholics, Hindus, Atheists, Evangelical Christians, Sikhs and Muslims,) only members of the Islamic faith were viewed unfavourably; still, the rate to which Muslims were viewed negatively dropped 7 per cent overall since 2015.

The poll suggests Roman Catholics make up the largest religious group in the country, though British Columbia had the lowest percentage of respondents who identified as Roman Catholic at 26 per cent compared to Quebec where almost two-thirds of those polled identified as Roman Catholic.

The study was conducted through an online survey from May 9 to May 16, 2019, from a randomized group of 1,290 Canadian adults who belong to the Angus Reid Forum.

According to the institute, the sample plan included a booster sample of 321 practicing Catholics, for a total of 408 practicing Catholics overall.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of 1,290 would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points, and a probability sample of 408 would carry a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, says the pollster.