New statistics for the City of Surrey show an alarming increase in violent crime in the first quarter of 2019, but the RCMP says there's more to the numbers than meets the eye.

The statistics show major spikes in sexual offences, robberies and assaults compared to the same period last year, but a dip in kidnappings and a massive 50 per cent drop in attempted murders.

Overall, the numbers reflect a 43 per cent hike in violent crime compared to the first three months of 2018.

Surrey RCMP said the troubling numbers can be blamed in part on changes to the way crime statistics are reported to Statistics Canada.

"Under the new (Uniform Crime Reporting survey) rules that were announced last year, 'founded' occurrences now include offences where there is no credible evidence to confirm the incident did not take place," the detachment said in a news release.

"While it is too early to fully assess the impact of these changes on crime statistics, our analysis shows early indications that some crime types are impacted more than others including assaults, uttering threats, and shoplifting."

Though the changes might paint the city's crime problems in an unflattering light, the RCMP said it fully supports the updated rules.

“While these changes have resulted in a numerical increase in some of Surrey’s crime statistics, this is a more victim-centered approach to how police agencies across Canada manage investigations," Asst. Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said in a statement.

There were 120 sexual offences recorded in the first quarter of this year, a 48 per cent hike over the 81 reported last year. Assaults jumped from 701 in the first quarter of 2018 to 978 this year, an increase of 40 per cent.

Surrey RCMP said there was also an increase in the number of "sextortion" crimes, where victims are coerced into sending money or engaging in sexual acts. In some instances, the perpetrators will threaten to publicize "explicit photos that have been shared over a dating application," Mounties said.