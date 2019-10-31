

Sheila Scott, Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





LIONS BAY, B.C. - Two helicopters and dozens of search and rescue volunteers from across Metro Vancouver have been called in to help search for a lost and unprepared hiker missing on the North Shore since Wednesday.

The man had been hiking with a friend near Mount Unnecessary when the pair split up so the man could hike the West Lion on his own. The plan was for him to return to Cypress Bowl via the Howe Sound Crest Trail, but he never arrived.

A search was launched Wednesday evening with crews from Lions Bay Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue searching the area they believe the man should have been in. RCMP also assisted in the search, using night vision goggles from a helicopter.

"At this point we have almost covered off all the major trails he would have been on that we had hoped to find him on," Martin Colwell with Lions Bay Search and Rescue told CTV News early Thursday morning. "Now we believe he is probably off-trail."

The hiker was not prepared to spend a night in the cold.

"He’s got reasonably warm clothing, like a sweat top and reasonably warm pants and leggings but he doesn’t appear to have a pack or any extra clothing. A small amount of water, maybe a very small amount of food," Colwell said, noting the man also didn’t have a flashlight or headlamp.

Temperatures in Lions Bay early Thursday morning were hovering around freezing.

It also appears the man’s cellphone is dead.

The man is in his 20s, and has some hiking experience, according to Colwell.

"He's not completely inexperienced. But I would say not as well prepared as one should be."

The search plan for Thursday involves two helicopters, and 30 to 40 volunteers from several different search teams that will now comb through the area.

If the man has moved from the trail, it will make Thursday’s search much more complicated.

"We have to search now a lot of drainages, a lot of forest area, which of course is much harder, takes much longer," Colwell said. "Hopefully we can find him in the next 24 hours or so."

