Major police presence on Highway 1 in Langley
A police incident on Highway 1 in Langley. Courtesy: Denise Scarborough
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 6:12PM PDT
A police incident has blocked two west-bound lanes of traffic on Highway 1 near 200 Street in Langley, according to Drive BC.
Photos and videos from drivers show at least one officer holding what appears to be a rifle. A canine unit is also seen in the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as information becomes available.
#BCHwy1 - Police incident Westbound West of 200th has two right lanes blocked. Expect congestion and delays. #LangleyBC— Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 24, 2019