Major police presence in Burnaby, apartment building taped off
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:34AM PST Last Updated Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:51AM PST
An apartment building in Burnaby was put behind police tape on Jan. 30, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- An incident near a low-rise apartment building in Burnaby prompted a major police response early Thursday morning.
Several RCMP cruisers gathered outside a building on Patterson Avenue, near George McLean Park. The building was eventually blocked off with police tape.
At least one ambulance was spotted leaving the area with someone inside.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Burnaby RCMP for more details.
