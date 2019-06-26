

Two major police presences in Vancouver late Tuesday night closed roads to traffic.

Emergency crews were called to Main Street near 33rd Avenue at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and the area was quickly flooded with police and paramedics.

A major police incident unfolded on Main St between 33rd ave & 35th ave. @VancouverPD have not said what exactly happened. Main St was blocked for several hours as police investigated. Details on @CTVVancouver & @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/u2rhgaSrHP — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) June 26, 2019

Police haven't provided details on the incident, but the focus of the investigation appeared to be one condo building on Main Street and an alleyway just behind it.

By Wednesday morning, there was still yellow tape near the building's entrance and police were seen guarding the second floor. Officers on scene were also speaking with residents coming and going from the building.

A condo lobby is still taped off near Main and 33rd. Police were called here last night and closed down much of this area. VPD have not yet said what they are investigating. There are reports a shot may have been fired here but so far that is unconfirmed by police. pic.twitter.com/OWnDfpkejh — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 26, 2019

In another incident, which may be unrelated, police were also called to the Marpole area near Cartier Street and 70th Avenue. A large area was closed off overnight and an emergency response team was on scene. An armoured vehicle was also seen and one person was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

One person was taken into custody after an incident on W70th ave near Cartier st that prompted a response from the @VancouverPD Emergency Response Team. Details on @CTVMorningLive & @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/VFhg54wmEj — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) June 26, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are made available.