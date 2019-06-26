Major police presence in 2 Vancouver locations overnight
Police flooded Main Street near 33rd Avenue Tuesday night.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 6:41AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 6:49AM PDT
Two major police presences in Vancouver late Tuesday night closed roads to traffic.
Emergency crews were called to Main Street near 33rd Avenue at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and the area was quickly flooded with police and paramedics.
Police haven't provided details on the incident, but the focus of the investigation appeared to be one condo building on Main Street and an alleyway just behind it.
By Wednesday morning, there was still yellow tape near the building's entrance and police were seen guarding the second floor. Officers on scene were also speaking with residents coming and going from the building.
In another incident, which may be unrelated, police were also called to the Marpole area near Cartier Street and 70th Avenue. A large area was closed off overnight and an emergency response team was on scene. An armoured vehicle was also seen and one person was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details are made available.