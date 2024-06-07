Major police presence blocks off Surrey neighbourhood for 2nd time this week

For the second time this week, a major police presence blocked access to a residential area in Surrey.

Mounties said they went to a home in the area of 162nd Street and 88 Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday "as part of an ongoing police investigation."

"During the course of this investigation a suspect barricaded themselves inside the residence and refused to exit," a statement from the RCMP said.

Surrey Mounties received support from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the suspect was taken into custody "after a lengthy period of time."

On Monday, police went to the same area after getting a 911 hang up call. During that investigation, police determined a man was armed and had barricaded himself inside a home.

About four hours after police went to the area, a man was taken into custody.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.