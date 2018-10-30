

Heavily armed police surrounded a Surrey home near the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Monday night, but it's unclear whether anyone was arrested.

Officers responded to a weapons call at a property near 60th Avenue and 176th Street at around 9 p.m., and the situation quickly escalated.

Few details have been confirmed, but authorities closed down the intersection and members of the Emergency Response Team were dispatched to help resolve the incident. Two armoured police vehicles were also involved in the response.

Neighbours told CTV News they were spooked by the massive police presence in the area.

"We are scared, especially my grandson and my wife," said Corlito Urbano, who reported hearing two loud "boom" sounds at one point.

Officers could be heard using a loudspeaker to communicate with someone inside the home. Witnesses said they believe police made an arrest, but authorities haven't confirmed how the incident was resolved.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood asking if anyone had seen a suspect with a weapon, but Surrey RCMP hasn't said much about what prompted the response.

More information is expected to be released by Mounties on Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott