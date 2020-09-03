VANCOUVER -- Several local officials will make an announcement Thursday about a milestone in an infrastructure project.

Premier John Horgan will be joined by Vancouver's mayor, Kennedy Stewart, for the morning briefing.

Horgan and Stewart will also speak alongside MP for Vancouver Quadra Joyce Murray, federal Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna, B.C.'s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena and Michael Ladrak, president and general manager of the BC Rapid Transit Company.

While few details were given on what infrastructure project officials will be speaking about, work has continued in recent months to prepare the busy Broadway corridor for the upcoming Broadway Subway project.

Multiple temporary lane closures were in effect last year for surveying work and trolley wire relocation took place throughout the summer, leading to additional closures and bus detours.

Construction on the $2.83-billion project – which will create six rapid transit stops between VCC-Clark and Arbutus – is expected to begin this fall. The line is expected to be in service by 2025.

