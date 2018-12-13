

CTV Vancouver





A powerful rainstorm pounded the South Coast overnight, causing a Burnaby creek to burst its banks and potentially contributing to a landslide in Vancouver and a rockslide on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Environment Canada expects heavy rain to continue drenching Metro Vancouver throughout Thursday, forecasting some areas could see up to 9 cm of rainfall by Friday morning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency said in a renewed rainfall warning. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

The rain has already caused Still Creek to overflow before dawn Thursday, and caused major flooding on Burnaby’s Still Creek Avenue.

Construction equipment could be seen floating down the street at one point, and the pooling water became so deep a police cruiser ended up stuck in the middle of the road.

In Vancouver, the wet weather caused a small landslide between Commercial-Broadway and VCC-Clark stations.

TransLink said a Millennium Line shuttle train will running between the two stations for the rest of the day due to the track issue. Transit users will have to switch trains at Commercial.

The soggy weather is also a possible factor in a rockslide the closed the Sea to Sky near Horseshoe Bay overnight.

Environment Canada expects the rainfall to end on Friday morning, when the storm moves out of the region.

The latest rainfall warning applies to Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

A wind warning was also issued Thursday morning for those cities and for Richmond and Delta. Environment Canada says strong winds of up to 70 km/h are expected to blow though exposed areas Friday, and could cause damage to buildings.

In other areas of the South Coast, snowy roads are the main concern. Environment Canada has issued separate snowfall warnings for the Sea to Sky and Coquihalla highways, where snow already began accumulating overnight.

The weather agency said about 15 cm of snow had already fallen on the route to Whistler by around 5 a.m. Thursday, and up to 10 cm more is forecast over the course of the day.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada warned. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Up to 15 cm is forecast on the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt as well. Drivers are advised to check conditions before heading out on the highway, to use winter tires and chains, and to adjust to winter driving behaviour.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott