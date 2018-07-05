

CTV Vancouver





An aggressive fire that broke out in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood has destroyed several homes and businesses, including a popular Mexican restaurant.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in a commercial-residential building that houses the Topanga Café, near 4th Avenue and MacDonald Street.

Firefighters said there were flames and smoke shooting through the roof by the time they arrived, and the fire soon spread to a neighbouring building.

"It's a very difficult fire. It got into the walls, into the ceiling," said Asst. Deputy Fire Chief Martin Paulson. "Because of that it became a defensive fire very quickly."

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported and authorities believe all residents and pets are accounted for.

But the fire is still devastating for some of the people who lived there and have lost almost everything they owned, including a couple who are marking a major anniversary Thursday.

"It's our 15th anniversary today so it's not an ideal way to celebrate that, but we're OK," John Prowse said.

"We're alive," said his partner, Bronwen Smith.

Firefighters believe the blaze likely started in one of the commercial suites, but they won't know for sure until the building is deemed safe enough for an investigator to enter.

The fire forced officials to close off 4th Avenue in both directions, snarling traffic during the morning rush hour.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald