If you’re planning on heading to or from the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island today, give yourself plenty of extra time, as the major ferry routes are now feeling the effect of the B.C. Day Monday crowds.

Both the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings from Tsawwaassen to Swartz Bay are sold out, as are both the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings from the island back to the mainland, and all of the afternoon sailings are already more than half-full with reservations.

Tsawwassen’s 3:15 p.m. sailing to Duke Point near Nanaimo was also nearly sold out two hours before it’s departure time.

And unfortunately travellers will find it no less busy going from the island’s terminals to the Lower Mainland either: the 1:25 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay in North Vancouver was sold out nearly an hour before it was scheduled to leave, and the route’s 3:55 p.m. sailing was more than 80 per cent full nearly four hours before it’s departure time.

Meanwhile at Duke Point, the sailings to Tsawwassen are now sold out until the scheduled 5:45 p.m. sailing, and the 5:45, 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. sailings are already over three-quarters full as well.

And it’s probably a good idea to keep that sunscreen handy if you are stuck in a long weekend ferry lineup, as Environment Canada is calling for sunny weather and temperatures in the mid-20s for the province’s south coast throughout the holiday Monday.