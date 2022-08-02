'Major delays' by Metro Vancouver bridge due to protest

Commuters into and out of Vancouver were warned to expect "major delays" due to yet another protest from a group against the logging of old-growth trees.

The group, called Save Old Growth, set up along the Stanley Park Causeway near the Lions Gate Bridge early Tuesday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation said in its DriveBC Twitter account that the protest activity was just after the bridge, and although it had been cleared by about 8:15 a.m., "major delays" should still be expected.

Traffic cameras in the area suggested the drivers most impacted were heading north. Southbound traffic appeared to be moving through the area.

In a statement sent out after the protest, the group said it was able to block traffic for about 40 minutes, and that no one was arrested.

Members said the protest followed the news that old-growth forests are being cut down in an areas near the Fairy Creek watershed and Looper Creek, which were previously identified as deferral candidates by the Old Growth Technical Advisory Panel report.

That report, released by the provincial government in October of last year, identified at-risk types of growth and the highest priority areas when it comes to protecting ancient forests.

According to Save Old Growth, Looper Creek and the Fairy Creek watershed are both on the report as locations where harvesting should be deferred.

The protest comes weeks after Save Old Growth announced it was done with traffic disruptions, and instead would be demonstrating its cause in other ways. The group said it announced last week that month-long government inaction prompted it to "resume civil disobedience" in an effort to ensure B.C.'s older forests are protected.