VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam RCMP have assigned major crime investigators to look into a confrontation between a nine-year-old boy and an older man in Victoria Park, but they are urging the public not to jump to conclusions about what happened.

Mounties say the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday on the north side of the park, not far from Leigh Elementary.

Police haven’t indicated what may have transpired between the two to prompt the investigation, but note they want to hear the man’s side of the story.

“Many similar confrontations are initially reported as stranger abductions, yet confirmed cases are extremely rare. It is important that people avoid drawing conclusions based on early reports they read on social media,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin wrote in a news release.

“In almost every emergency the facts that were initially reported can change dramatically as the investigation progresses,” he added.

The man involved in the incident is described as being white and possibly in his 50s. He’s believed to have short brown hair and a brown beard, and was possibly wearing blue jeans with a black denim vest or jacket. It’s believed he was driving a newer-model silver sedan or coupe.

RCMP say the park was busy at the time so officers are also hoping to speak with other witnesses who may have seen the man or seen what happened.

“It’s completely understandable that people are concerned, and police take these reports very seriously,” McLaughlin wrote. “But it’s important that everyone remain calm.”

Anyone with information should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak with the Major Crime Unit.